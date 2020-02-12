Stelle dell’ospitalità 2020, in classifica i migliori hotel toscani

Forbes Travel Guide svela oggi le “stelle dell’ospitalità” del 2020.
L’ambito riconoscimento ha onorato i migliori hotel, ristoranti e spa in tutto il mondo.
Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), l’esperto mondiale dell’autentico servizio Five-Star, ha presentato oggi una galassia di “Stelle” attribuite alle strutture più prestigiose al mondo. É stato annunciato un record di 107 nuovi riconoscimenti, legati alla significativa espansione della società in 16 ulteriori paesi.
Gli award 2020 celebrano 1.898 strutture premiate in 73 paesi; l’elenco completo è disponibile qui.
Gli award di quest’anno aggiungono all’elenco annuale dei vincitori 70 Five-Star, 120 Four-Star e 81 Recommended hotel. La categoria ristoranti annovera 13 nuovi Five-Star, 8 nuovi Four-Star e 2 nuovi Recommended. Fra i premiati spiccano anche 24 nuove spa Five-Star e 22 Four-Star.
Quest’anno registra la più ampia espansione a livello globale nella storia di Forbes Travel Guide, che ha avuto inizio 62 anni fa. La compagnia punta i riflettori su nuovi mercati internazionali quali Antigua, le Bahamas, Cambogia, Egitto, le Isole Fiji, la Polinesia Francese, le Seychelle
Le stelle in Italia
Anche quest’anno l’ospitalità italiana ha brillato con l’assegnazione di 5 nuovi Five-Star rating a eccellenze quali Belmond Hotel Caruso sulla Costiera Amalfitana, Hotel de la Ville Rocco Forte a Roma, Hotel Il Pellicano a Porto Ercole, Le Sirenuse a Positano, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco a Montalcino.
Oltre 60 strutture lungo tutta la penisola hanno ricevuto uno dei prestigiosi rating di Forbes Travel Guide - Five-Star, Four-Star, Recommended - sottolineando così l’elevato livello dell’offerta italiana.
Molte le strutture a Firenze e in Toscana.
Region
Property Type
Property Name
Parent
City
State
Country
2020 Rating
YOY Rating Change
Europe
H
Aman Venice
Aman Venice
Venice
Venice
Italy
4
Europe
H
Armani Hotel Milano
Armani Hotel Milano
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Baglioni Hotel Carlton
Baglioni Hotel Carlton
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Baglioni Hotel Regina
Baglioni Hotel Regina
Rome
Rome
Italy
4
Europe
H
Belmond Castello di Casole
Belmond Castello di Casole
Tuscany - Siena
Tuscany
Italy
4
NEW
Europe
H
Bulgari Hotel Milan
Bulgari Hotel Milan
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Excelsior Hotel Gallia, A Luxury Collection Hotel
Excelsior Hotel Gallia, A Luxury Collection Hotel
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Four Seasons Hotel Milano
Four Seasons Hotel Milano
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Gran Meliá Rome Villa Agrippina
Gran Meliá Rome Villa Agrippina
Rome
Rome
Italy
4
Europe
H
Hotel Brunelleschi
Hotel Brunelleschi
Florence
Florence
Italy
4
NEW
Europe
H
Hotel Lungarno
Hotel Lungarno
Florence
Florence
Italy
4
Up
Europe
H
Hotel Principe di Savoia, Dorchester Collection
Hotel Principe di Savoia, Dorchester Collection
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Hotel Santa Caterina
Hotel Santa Caterina
Amalfi Coast
Amalfi Coast
Italy
4
NEW
Europe
H
Il San Pietro di Positano
Il San Pietro di Positano
Amalfi Coast - Positano
Amalfi Coast
Italy
4
NEW
Europe
H
J.K Place Firenze
J.K Place Firenze
Florence
Florence
Italy
4
Europe
H
ME Milan Il Duca
ME Milan Il Duca
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Up
Europe
H
Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa Milano
Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa Milano
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Palazzo Vecchietti
Palazzo Vecchietti
Florence
Florence
Italy
4
Europe
H
Park Hyatt Milan
Park Hyatt Milan
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Rome
Rome
Italy
4
Europe
H
The Gritti Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel
The Gritti Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel
Venice
Venice
Italy
4
Europe
H
The St. Regis Florence
The St. Regis Florence
Florence
Florence
Italy
4
Europe
H
The St. Regis Rome
The St. Regis Rome
Rome
Rome
Italy
4
Europe
H
The Westin Palace Milan
The Westin Palace Milan
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
H
Villa Spalletti Trivelli
Villa Spalletti Trivelli
Rome
Rome
Italy
4
Europe
H
Belmond Hotel Caruso
Belmond Hotel Caruso
Amalfi Coast - Ravello
Amalfi Coast
Italy
5
NEW
Europe
H
Belmond Hotel Cipriani
Belmond Hotel Cipriani
Venice
Venice
Italy
5
Europe
H
Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
Florence
Florence
Italy
5
Europe
H
Hotel de la Ville, Rocco Forte
Hotel de la Ville, Rocco Forte
Rome
Rome
Italy
5
NEW
Europe
H
Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel
Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel
Rome
Rome
Italy
5
Europe
H
Hotel Eden
Hotel Eden
Rome
Rome
Italy
5
Europe
H
Hotel Hassler Roma
Hotel Hassler Roma
Rome
Rome
Italy
5
Europe
H
Hotel Il Pellicano
Hotel Il Pellicano
Tuscany - Porto Ercole
Tuscany
Italy
5
NEW
Europe
H
Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel
Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel
Florence
Florence
Italy
5
Europe
H
J.K. Place Roma
J.K. Place Roma
Rome
Rome
Italy
5
Europe
H
Le Sirenuse
Le Sirenuse
Amalfi Coast - Positano
Amalfi Coast
Italy
5
NEW
Europe
H
Mandarin Oriental, Milan
Mandarin Oriental, Milan
Milan
Milan
Italy
5
Europe
H
Portrait Firenze
Portrait Firenze
Florence
Florence
Italy
5
Europe
H
Portrait Roma
Portrait Roma
Rome
Rome
Italy
5
Europe
H
Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
Tuscany - Montalcino
Tuscany
Italy
5
NEW
Europe
H
Ai Reali Hotel
Ai Reali Hotel
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Aldrovandi Villa Borghese
Aldrovandi Villa Borghese
Rome
Rome
Italy
R
Europe
H
Baglioni Hotel Luna
Baglioni Hotel Luna
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Bauer L'Hotel
Bauer L'Hotel
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Borgo San Felice
Borgo San Felice
Tuscany - Siena
Tuscany
Italy
R
NEW
Europe
H
Ca' Sagredo Hotel
Ca' Sagredo Hotel
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Grand Hotel Fasano
Grand Hotel Fasano
Lake Garda
Lake Garda
Italy
R
NEW
Europe
H
Grand Hotel Palace
Grand Hotel Palace
Rome
Rome
Italy
R
Europe
H
Hotel Helvetia & Bristol
Hotel Helvetia & Bristol
Florence
Florence
Italy
R
Europe
H
Hotel Londra Palace
Hotel Londra Palace
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Hotel Majestic Roma
Hotel Majestic Roma
Rome
Rome
Italy
R
Europe
H
Hotel Metropole Venice
Hotel Metropole Venice
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Magna Pars, l’Hotel à Parfum
Milan
Milan
Italy
R
Europe
H
Palazzo Avino
Palazzo Avino
Amalfi Coast - Ravello
Amalfi Coast
Italy
R
NEW
Europe
H
Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa
Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa
Rome
Rome
Italy
R
Europe
H
Relais Santa Croce
Relais Santa Croce
Florence
Florence
Italy
R
Europe
H
San Clemente Palace Kempinski
San Clemente Palace Kempinski
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Sina Centurion Palace
Sina Centurion Palace
Venice
Venice
Italy
R
Europe
H
Sina Villa Medici, an Autograph Collection Hotel
Sina Villa Medici, an Autograph Collection Hotel
Florence
Florence
Italy
R
Europe
S
Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Florence
The St. Regis Florence
Florence
Florence
Italy
4
Europe
S
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
Florence
Florence
Italy
4
Europe
S
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Milano
Four Seasons Hotel Milano
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Europe
S
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Milan
Mandarin Oriental Milan
Milan
Milan
Italy
4
Fonte: Ufficio Stampa<< Indietro