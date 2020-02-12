Stelle dell’ospitalità 2020, in classifica i migliori hotel toscani

The Student Hotel (foto Michelle Davis)

Forbes Travel Guide svela oggi le “stelle dell’ospitalità” del 2020.
L’ambito riconoscimento ha onorato i migliori hotel, ristoranti e spa in tutto il mondo.

Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), l’esperto mondiale dell’autentico servizio Five-Star, ha presentato oggi una galassia di “Stelle” attribuite alle strutture più prestigiose al mondo. É stato annunciato un record di 107 nuovi riconoscimenti, legati alla significativa espansione della società in 16 ulteriori paesi.

Gli award 2020 celebrano 1.898 strutture premiate in 73 paesi; l’elenco completo è disponibile qui.
Gli award di quest’anno aggiungono all’elenco annuale dei vincitori 70 Five-Star, 120 Four-Star e 81 Recommended hotel. La categoria ristoranti annovera 13 nuovi Five-Star, 8 nuovi Four-Star e 2 nuovi Recommended. Fra i premiati spiccano anche 24 nuove spa Five-Star e 22 Four-Star.

Quest’anno registra la più ampia espansione a livello globale nella storia di Forbes Travel Guide, che ha avuto inizio 62 anni fa. La compagnia punta i riflettori su nuovi mercati internazionali quali Antigua, le Bahamas, Cambogia, Egitto, le Isole Fiji, la Polinesia Francese, le Seychelle

Le stelle in Italia

Anche quest’anno l’ospitalità italiana ha brillato con l’assegnazione di 5 nuovi Five-Star rating a eccellenze quali Belmond Hotel Caruso sulla Costiera Amalfitana, Hotel de la Ville Rocco Forte a Roma, Hotel Il Pellicano a Porto Ercole, Le Sirenuse a Positano, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco a Montalcino.
Oltre 60 strutture lungo tutta la penisola hanno ricevuto uno dei prestigiosi rating di Forbes Travel Guide - Five-Star, Four-Star, Recommended - sottolineando così l’elevato livello dell’offerta italiana.

Molte le strutture a Firenze e in Toscana.

Region

Property Type

Property Name

Parent

City

State

Country

2020 Rating

YOY Rating Change

Europe

H

Aman Venice

Aman Venice

Venice

Venice

Italy

4

Europe

H

Armani Hotel Milano

Armani Hotel Milano

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Baglioni Hotel Carlton

Baglioni Hotel Carlton

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Baglioni Hotel Regina

Baglioni Hotel Regina

Rome

Rome

Italy

4

Europe

H

Belmond Castello di Casole

Belmond Castello di Casole

Tuscany - Siena

Tuscany

Italy

4

NEW

Europe

H

Bulgari Hotel Milan

Bulgari Hotel Milan

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Excelsior Hotel Gallia, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Excelsior Hotel Gallia, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Four Seasons Hotel Milano

Four Seasons Hotel Milano

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Gran Meliá Rome Villa Agrippina

Gran Meliá Rome Villa Agrippina

Rome

Rome

Italy

4

Europe

H

Hotel Brunelleschi

Hotel Brunelleschi

Florence

Florence

Italy

4

NEW

Europe

H

Hotel Lungarno

Hotel Lungarno

Florence

Florence

Italy

4

Up

Europe

H

Hotel Principe di Savoia, Dorchester Collection

Hotel Principe di Savoia, Dorchester Collection

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Hotel Santa Caterina

Hotel Santa Caterina

Amalfi Coast

Amalfi Coast

Italy

4

NEW

Europe

H

Il San Pietro di Positano

Il San Pietro di Positano

Amalfi Coast - Positano

Amalfi Coast

Italy

4

NEW

Europe

H

J.K Place Firenze

J.K Place Firenze

Florence

Florence

Italy

4

Europe

H

ME Milan Il Duca

ME Milan Il Duca

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Up

Europe

H

Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa Milano

Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa Milano

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Palazzo Vecchietti

Palazzo Vecchietti

Florence

Florence

Italy

4

Europe

H

Park Hyatt Milan

Park Hyatt Milan

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Rome

Rome

Italy

4

Europe

H

The Gritti Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel

The Gritti Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Venice

Venice

Italy

4

Europe

H

The St. Regis Florence

The St. Regis Florence

Florence

Florence

Italy

4

Europe

H

The St. Regis Rome

The St. Regis Rome

Rome

Rome

Italy

4

Europe

H

The Westin Palace Milan

The Westin Palace Milan

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

H

Villa Spalletti Trivelli

Villa Spalletti Trivelli

Rome

Rome

Italy

4

Europe

H

Belmond Hotel Caruso

Belmond Hotel Caruso

Amalfi Coast - Ravello

Amalfi Coast

Italy

5

NEW

Europe

H

Belmond Hotel Cipriani

Belmond Hotel Cipriani

Venice

Venice

Italy

5

Europe

H

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Florence

Florence

Italy

5

Europe

H

Hotel de la Ville, Rocco Forte

Hotel de la Ville, Rocco Forte

Rome

Rome

Italy

5

NEW

Europe

H

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Rome

Rome

Italy

5

Europe

H

Hotel Eden

Hotel Eden

Rome

Rome

Italy

5

Europe

H

Hotel Hassler Roma

Hotel Hassler Roma

Rome

Rome

Italy

5

Europe

H

Hotel Il Pellicano

Hotel Il Pellicano

Tuscany - Porto Ercole

Tuscany

Italy

5

NEW

Europe

H

Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Florence

Florence

Italy

5

Europe

H

J.K. Place Roma

J.K. Place Roma

Rome

Rome

Italy

5

Europe

H

Le Sirenuse

Le Sirenuse

Amalfi Coast - Positano

Amalfi Coast

Italy

5

NEW

Europe

H

Mandarin Oriental, Milan

Mandarin Oriental, Milan

Milan

Milan

Italy

5

Europe

H

Portrait Firenze

Portrait Firenze

Florence

Florence

Italy

5

Europe

H

Portrait Roma

Portrait Roma

Rome

Rome

Italy

5

Europe

H

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

Tuscany - Montalcino

Tuscany

Italy

5

NEW

Europe

H

Ai Reali Hotel

Ai Reali Hotel

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Aldrovandi Villa Borghese

Aldrovandi Villa Borghese

Rome

Rome

Italy

R

Europe

H

Baglioni Hotel Luna

Baglioni Hotel Luna

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Bauer L'Hotel

Bauer L'Hotel

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Borgo San Felice

Borgo San Felice

Tuscany - Siena

Tuscany

Italy

R

NEW

Europe

H

Ca' Sagredo Hotel

Ca' Sagredo Hotel

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Grand Hotel Fasano

Grand Hotel Fasano

Lake Garda

Lake Garda

Italy

R

NEW

Europe

H

Grand Hotel Palace

Grand Hotel Palace

Rome

Rome

Italy

R

Europe

H

Hotel Helvetia & Bristol

Hotel Helvetia & Bristol

Florence

Florence

Italy

R

Europe

H

Hotel Londra Palace

Hotel Londra Palace

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Hotel Majestic Roma

Hotel Majestic Roma

Rome

Rome

Italy

R

Europe

H

Hotel Metropole Venice

Hotel Metropole Venice

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Magna Pars, l’Hotel à Parfum

Magna Pars, l’Hotel à Parfum

Milan

Milan

Italy

R

Europe

H

Palazzo Avino

Palazzo Avino

Amalfi Coast - Ravello

Amalfi Coast

Italy

R

NEW

Europe

H

Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa

Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa

Rome

Rome

Italy

R

Europe

H

Relais Santa Croce

Relais Santa Croce

Florence

Florence

Italy

R

Europe

H

San Clemente Palace Kempinski

San Clemente Palace Kempinski

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Sina Centurion Palace

Sina Centurion Palace

Venice

Venice

Italy

R

Europe

H

Sina Villa Medici, an Autograph Collection Hotel

Sina Villa Medici, an Autograph Collection Hotel

Florence

Florence

Italy

R

Europe

S

Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Florence

The St. Regis Florence

Florence

Florence

Italy

4

Europe

S

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Florence

Florence

Italy

4

Europe

S

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Milano

Four Seasons Hotel Milano

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Europe

S

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Milan

Mandarin Oriental Milan

Milan

Milan

Italy

4

Fonte: Ufficio Stampa

